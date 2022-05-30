Ghanaian Singer, Gregory Bortey Newman popularly known as King Promise, has revealed his younger sister to the world in a trendy video

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, his younger is seen teaching the "Oh yeah" crooner

The video has got fans gushing over the beauty of his younger sister, with one person saying "Jasmine grow like that ..wow beautiful"

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo are seen to be dancing to King Promise's current hit song, 'Ginger'.

King Promise. Photo Source: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his official TikTok account, King Promise captioned the video:

lil sis teaching me the #GINGER CHALLENGE #KingPromiseGinger ! Happy Sunday #5star #Music

His younger sister is seen in a pink crop top with booty shorts and a pair of slides. The 'Oh Yeah' crooner was seen wearing white singlet with shorts and a pair of black Gucci's GG Supreme print slides.

People react to seeing King Promise's younger sister

trusty62:

Always learn from her

MAY:

Ginger to the WWW❤️

Dilly Tours & Event Management:

dancer vrs singer

Jhussy Bae:

Jasmine grow like that ..wow beautiful

_dhopedausi1:

Awww so cuteeee

Nhyiraaaaa:

Jasmine

Adiza Karim715:

Why u no tag her u are bad paaa

seth:

she's a great teacher

Stacy:

This is cute

