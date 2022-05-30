King Promise's Kid Sister Steals the Show As She Teaches Superstar Dance Moves In Video
- Ghanaian Singer, Gregory Bortey Newman popularly known as King Promise, has revealed his younger sister to the world in a trendy video
- In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, his younger is seen teaching the "Oh yeah" crooner
- The video has got fans gushing over the beauty of his younger sister, with one person saying "Jasmine grow like that ..wow beautiful"
Ghanaian Singer, Gregory Bortey Newman popularly known as King Promise, has revealed his younger sister to the world in a trendy video.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo are seen to be dancing to King Promise's current hit song, 'Ginger'.
Sharing the video on his official TikTok account, King Promise captioned the video:
lil sis teaching me the #GINGER CHALLENGE #KingPromiseGinger ! Happy Sunday #5star #Music
His younger sister is seen in a pink crop top with booty shorts and a pair of slides. The 'Oh Yeah' crooner was seen wearing white singlet with shorts and a pair of black Gucci's GG Supreme print slides.
People react to seeing King Promise's younger sister
trusty62:
Always learn from her
MAY:
Ginger to the WWW❤️
Dilly Tours & Event Management:
dancer vrs singer
Jhussy Bae:
Jasmine grow like that ..wow beautiful
_dhopedausi1:
Awww so cuteeee
Nhyiraaaaa:
Jasmine
Adiza Karim715:
Why u no tag her u are bad paaa
seth:
she's a great teacher
Stacy:
This is cute
Source: YEN.com.gh