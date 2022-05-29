Gorgeous Ghanaian musician and model, Sister Derby has stirred up massive conversations online after a small introduction

In a video, she was seen quickly letting Jackie Appiah know the man she is dating

@_anilove69 commented: "Sister Deborah be careful ooo boi hide this boy small eerrrr Aden na only u get boyfriend. Make dem no drop u like yam again oooo"

Well-known Ghanaian musician, Sister Deborah known in private life as Deborah Vanessa Bonsu has recently sparked reactions online after chosing to let Jackie Appiah, top Ghanaian actress know who her boyfriend is.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @Ghkwaku had Jackie going over to Sister Deborah and hugging her.

Jackie Appiah, Sister Deborah and her boyfriend at an event Photo credit: @ghkwaku, @jackieappiah/Instagram

The musician quickly used that opportunity to introduce her new man to the actress after which they were seen shaking hands.

The post which has obver 22,000 views had a lot of Ghanaians calling out the Sister Deborah's small intro.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@iambrisanice commented:

Derby did quick introduction meet my boyfriend,

@call_me_.cletus said:

Sister derby said this is my boyfriend

From @addo9199

So is this guy not uncomfortable ff madam everywhere

@_anilove69 commented:

Sister Debora becareful oooo boi hide this boy small eerrrr Aden na only u get boyfriend … make dem no drop u like yam again oooo

Watch the full video below;

