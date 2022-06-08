A photo has been shared on Twitter which has taken many peeps by surprise. The photo features Sarkodie and Larruso

The Tweep who shared the photo asked peeps to point out who was the smallish and innocent looking boy next to Sarkodie

People were very surprised to see a young Larruso and dropped some interesting comments. Others tagged him to come and see the photo

In a Twitter post, a photo of Sarkodie and a young Larruso was shared. The photo is said to date back as far as 2015.

Larruso, who was just a boy, then posed with Sarkodie for the iconic photo. Many folks were pleased to see the photo as they reacted to how young the dancehall icon looked.

Photo: Throwback of Sark and Larruso Source: Neba_sark, @larruso_ on instagram

Larruso has since risen from a young, innocent boy who once took a picture with the Ghanaian rap legend to one of the well-known music brands in the country.

Larruso gained nationwide acclaim after releasing the smash single ''Killi Killi''. He has also featured on songs with some of the biggest names in African music like Bella Shmurda from Nigeria, Shata Wale, and Manifest, just to mention a few.

In 2020 he got the chance to feature on the international stage performing at AC Milan’s ‘From Milan with Love: Next Gen’ concert, which was organised by famous music personality Dj Khalid.

Social Media Reacts To Seeing A Young Larruso

newafrosounds said:

I'm Nigerian not so used to seeing larusso but aswr I guessed it was him and I was right

meditant_baftey seemed to be excited as he said:

No be Larusso that?

KbcMcstatus was impressed as he said:

He has come from a long way

