The Omanhene of the Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Abokuade Agyeman Wyettey Otabil III, reportedly passed away after a short illness

Queen Mother Naakye Dode Akaabi XIV announced the tragedy on June 9, 2026, urging calm among Awutu citizens and praising the late chief's impact

Gyasehene Nai Kojo Ahene was named Acting Omanhene pending the installation of a substantive successor, as flags were lowered to half-mast across the area

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A prominent Ghanaian chief, Nai Abokuade Agyeman Wyettey Otabil III, the Omanhene of the Awutu Traditional Council, has reportedly died.

Nai Abokuade Agyeman Wyettey Otabil III: Omanhene of Awutu Traditional Council Reportedly Dies

Source: Facebook

Adomonline reported that the prominent chief had passed away after a short illness.

The exact date of the chief's death was not disclosed, but the tragedy was announced by the Queen Mother of the Awutu Traditional Council, Naakye Dode Akaabi XIV, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

“We have lost a father, a leader, and a unifier. We urge all citizens and residents of Awutu to remain calm. The Traditional Council will follow due process in appointing a successor worthy of his legacy,” she said.

Addressing the media, she said the chief fell ill and was transported abroad for treatment and brought back, after which his ailment worsened.

"We heard that he was sick and had been transported abroad. After treatment, he was brought back home, after which the illness became worse. He has passed away, so we are announcing it for the entire country and all prominent leaders to know Omanhene is no more," she said.

The Council also appointed a successor to the late chief, naming Gyasehene Nai Kojo Ahene to the position of Acting Omanhene until the installation of a substantive successor.

Several traditional rites were carried out following the chief’s death, in accordance with Awutu tradition, and flags at the Awutu palace and across the traditional area were lowered to half-mast in honour of the late chief.

Below is a Facebook video of Naakye Dode Akaabi XIV announcing the death of Nai Abokuade Agyeman Wyettey Otabil III.

Nai Abokuade Agyeman Wyettey Otabil III served as the Paramount Chief (Omanhene) of the Awutu Traditional Area and President of the Awutu Traditional Council in the Central Region.

He is remembered as a respected traditional leader who worked to promote peace, unity, and development in the Awutu State and for his civic advocacy and commitment to stability between traditional rulers, political parties, and the state.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the late Nai Abokuade Agyeman Wyettey Otabil III’s reign.

Source: YEN.com.gh