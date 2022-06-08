'Forever' hitmaker, Gyakie is set to release a new song this Friday after being inactive for nine months

In anticipation of the new song titled 'Something', she has released a dance video where she showed off massive dance moves

Fan base of the musician, Gyakie Chans, have shared their excitement on the new song as well as the dance routine

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie has shown off massive dance moves in a new video which has surfaced online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Gyakie's official social media pages, she is seen joining in a dance routine for her much anticipated song, 'Something'.

Gyakie. Photo Source: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

The dance routine was put together by popular dance group, Dancing With Purpose (DWP), spearheaded by Dancegodlloyd.

According to the 'Forever' hitmaker, the song is the first song she is set to release this year and the first song after nine months of releasing her previous project.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing the excitement on Twitter, she said:

After 9 months, I’m delivering music on June 10th

People react to Gyakie's dance moves

@kalibar_made_it:

But low-key #Gyakie get some serious dance moves oh.

@JB_Dery:

Nice tune !!

@Gabbylart:

I think l like Gyakie's style now

@GideonSey5:

Song bird ain't joking koraaa #Something

@99wisdom99:

Ah Gyakie ur waist no good

@Nartey75572008:

The dance from the guys be massive .....DWP ACADEMY ......fire

@annalisa__g_:

going to learn this brb

@martial_clement:

Energy

@Gyidi_:

Already loving the song #Something

@twotimesaguy:

Gyakie Chans, are readyyyyyyyy

@Imm_andras:

I wish Friday is just tomorrow….. maaaaaaad tune

@RichfieldJoy

This is beautiful ❤️❤️ #Something @Gyakie_

Gyakie Admits To Crying After Getting Booed On Stage At KNUST

Award-winning Singer, Gyakie has admitted to crying after she got booed on stage during a performance at her alma-mater, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to the "My mind dey for you" hitmaker, that has been the worst moment in her music career. She said she had dropped her first song, 'Love is pretty' and she was billed to perform as part of the new acts at one of the biggest hall-week celebrations on the KNUST campus, Republic Hall Week.

"So, I go on stage, I'm performing; as usual, they'll just be looking at your face... they didn't know the song but because it was a reggae song, they were just bobbing to it and ... the sound system just went off, my mic was not working, nothing was playing and was just on stage and then they were just clapping and some of them were like: 'Away!' and then was just there and I had to leave, went backstage, I cried but people came to give me words of encouragement."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh