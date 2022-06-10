Budding afrobeats singer, Gyakie, says she shares opposing views to what Blakk Rasta thinks of her music career

Blakk Rasta in an interview opined that Gyakie and Black Sherif's music career is "buried"

However, Gyakie noted that she cannot always release songs that would outperform her all-time hit song, 'Forever'

Budding afrobeats singer, Gyakie, says she doesn’t agree with Blakk Rasta's belief that her career is declining terming it as "buried".

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, she noted that she hasn't been buried and neither has her career.

“I don't think I am buried as Blakk Rasta thinks,” she said.

According to her, most people expect artists to be consistent in releasing songs that will be as successful or surpass the success rate of their most popular songs. In light of this, she noted that when this expectation is not met then there's this assumption that the artist is not good.

“People have set their minds to a certain target where {they} think if you are not able to do better with your current song as you did with your previous hit, it means you are not good enough.”

However, Gyakie noted that she is not under any pressure to release a song that will outperform her all-time viral song ‘Forever.’

Gyakie’s first official song of 2022, 'Something' was released during the early hours of Friday morning, after nine months of not releasing a song, The song is out now and available on all digital platforms. The song was produced by Prime Beatz.

Blakk Rasta Blames Ghanaians For Silencing Gyakie and Black Sherif

Ace broadcast journalist Blakk Rasta has accused Ghanaians of pushing the infantile careers of budding Ghanaian musicians Gyakie and Black Sherif into the background.

In an interview with Attractive Mustapha, Blakk Rasta argued that these up-and-coming talents were shoved into the limelight too early, thus it is no surprise that they are quickly fading out of the music scene.

He stated that Ghanaians do not give aspiring musicians the opportunity to grow before likening them to well-established artistes.

Look at Gyakie. When Gyakie came out, I said to myself so are Ghanaians not going to give a certain room for the artiste to mature musically? Where is Gyakie right now? They have buried Gyakie. Look at the hype they gave Gyakie.

He added that it takes time to build a music career and that the untimely hyping of young talents in the music industry is what killed off the dominance of Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

Source: YEN.com.gh