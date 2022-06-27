Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musicians, MzVee and Stonebwoy were spotted 'grinding' with each other and having a good time on stage for the first time since Mzvee returned to music

The concert was a listening party for MzVee's newly released album, '10 Thirty', which contains 10 songs and features artistes from across Africa

Many people have reacted to the video with some admiring the chemistry between the duo and others calling Stonebwoy out for being a married man

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musicians, MzVee and Stonebwoy were caught on camera 'grinding' each other passionately during a performance on stage.

MzVee held a concert for her newly released album, '10 Thrity' on June 26, 2022, inside Front Back Accra.

Stonebwoy and MzVee. Photo Source: @MzVeegh

The night saw many musicians share the stage with the 'Coming Home' hitmaker as she celebrated 10 years in the music industry and her comeback into the music scene since she went on a hiatus.

However, the video that has since gone viral from the concert was the memorable moment when Stonebwoy shared the stage with MzVee. In the video, they shared beautiful chemistry as they danced and sang harmoneously.

MzVee turned her back and Stonebwoy jumped behind her and they 'grinded' each other as fans cheered them on.

Many people have reacted to the video with some calling Stonebwoy out for being a married man, while others also admired the chemistry the duo shared on stage.

Many Netizens react to video of Stonebwoy 'grinding' MzVee

yaw_billz commented:

That's all, I love it.❤️❤️❤️ Some of us should stop making issue out of it. No big deal

mhame_.esi said:

These 2 made me love dancehall

nana_akua_ofosua_gh said:

Ayigbe fuo 2

ewuraesi_ex said:

I’m jealous for wifee ooo eeeiii

peejaam commented saying:

Their chemistry never change ❤️❤️❤️

sena_vocals said:

My all time fav combo❤️

millyblinksmilly said:

Volta King n Queen to the waise ❤️❤️

j.9ce_ commented saying:

Stone nor dey lose guard anytime they meet for stage

MzVee Reveals She Was Told She Wouldn't Succeed Because Of Her Outlook

Afropop and dancehall singer MzVee has recounted several occasions when people, especially those in the music business doubted her musical journey.

During the album listening session of her '10 Thirty' album, she shared that some music stakeholders told her she would not succeed because she looked like a gospel musician.

She noted that her 10-year longevity in the music industry has all been because she stayed true to herself and her career.

The 'Coming Home' hitmaker hinted that she had to take time off from making music but was thrilled to have made a massive comeback.

