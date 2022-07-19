Son of renowned Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong, Ken Agyapong Jr. said he didn't know how influential his father is until about 4 years ago

He shared his shock at fame when many people asked him for a photo at a tv appearance with his father

Ken Agyapong Jr. said that being the son of such an influential man does not get into his head

Son of renowned politician Kennedy Agyapong, Ken Agyapong Jr. has noted that he felt his father's influence about three or four years ago.

He shared that he went on a tv interview with his father and the people who were on the set were surprised to find out he was the son of the controversial Ghanaian politician.

"Everyone was like, that's your dad, can I take a picture with you? I was like why? Your dad is Honourable Kennedy Agyapong."

Kennedy Agyapong and son Kennedy Agyapong Jr. Photo Source: @kennyagy

Source: Instagram

Sharing the story in an interview on Xclusives With Kharyn Yalley, he said that how people approach him and hail him because of his father doesn't get to him.

Ken Agyapong Jr. said that many people assume he would stay home and enjoy his father's wealth. However, he is the Co-Founder of Afrochella, one of the much-anticipated music and art festivals every December in Ghana.

Accordign to the official website, Afrochella is a festival that celebrates Africa’s diverse culture as well as the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs, as well as African art, cuisine, music, food and popular culture.

"Your dad is Honourable Kennedy Agyapong and you're working? I was like so, am I not supposed to work? They think I'm supposed to be home and chilling and what not."

He emphasised that due to his father's popularity and influence especially in Ghana, he does not go about boasting that his father is Kennedy Agyapong.

I'm still the same Kenny. I don't go around and say, oh my dad is honourable Kennedy Agyapong. If I'm in America, no one is going to say his dad is Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, so what? But I'm in Ghana. So I don't let it get into my head at all.

