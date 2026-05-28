A Ghanaian hairdresser who reportedly suffered a violent xenophobic attack in Johannesburg has returned to Ghana

Bernice Akuffo was welcomed at the Accra International Airport by her son and loving husband, who were overjoyed

The Ghanaian government evacuated about 300 citizens on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, due to xenophobic attacks in South Africa

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A 42-year-old Ghanaian hairdresser, who was subjected to a violent xenophobic attack in Johannesburg, returned to Ghana.

Bernice Akuffo was one of about 300 evacuees who returned to Ghana from South Africa and arrived at the Accra International Airport.

Bernice Akuffo, a Ghanaian hairdresser who was attacked in South Africa, returns home. Photo credit: @Askghmedia/X & Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook

Source: UGC

Upon her arrival, her husband and son were present at the Accra International Airport to welcome Bernice Akuffo back home.

In a video on X, Bernice Akuffo hugged her son, holding him tightly to show how much she had missed her boy.

Bernice Akuffo went ahead to hug her husband and to show him her scars from the xenophobic attack she suffered.

Ghanaian hairdresser attacked in South Africa

Bernice Akuffo had reportedly been in South Africa for over 20 years and was working as a hairdresser in the country.

Citi News reported that her son has petitioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate her evacuation back to Ghana.

Bernice Akuffo was confronted and assaulted with sharp weapons by a group while attending to her daily business.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens welcome SA evacuees home

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@_yoliswaa said:

"She left her son and husband to do hair in SA? That’s scarce skills??"

@HarvWulf wrote:

"She left her family to be a hairdresser in South Africa? Are you people mentally stable?"

@pindemall said:

"Sorry for her, individuals go to other countries just for greener pastures only to be might with beatings and punishment, this is so bad."

@inaaaa54 wrote:

"We thank God for her life."

@BenGhazzy55834 said:

"Nyame b3 y3."

300 Ghanaians return from South Africa

The first batch of 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa arrived at the Accra International Airport in a chartered Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The evacuees included 26 persons detained for visa violations in South Africa.

Most of them were seen waving the Ghana flag and singing patriotic songs, while others cried as they arrived in Ghana.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, led a government delegation to welcome the returnees.

Source: YEN.com.gh