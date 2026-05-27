Prominent Man of God Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac Survives Ghastly Car Accident
- Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac, founder of Anagkazo Mission International, narrowly survived a ghastly car accident that left his SUV mangled beyond recognition
- The Nigerian minister shared a Facebook video of the wreckage on May 25, 2026, crediting God's mercy and preservation for his miraculous escape without injury
- Followers flooded the post with tributes, describing his survival as divine proof that a sent man could not die before his appointed time
Prominent Nigerian man of God, Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac, has been involved in a ghastly accident that nearly claimed his life.
In a post shared to Facebook on Monday, May 25, 2026, Effa shared a video showing his SUV mangled beyond repair following the crash.
It was not clear where the accident occurred, but the video showed that it was a miracle that he managed to walk away from the wreck unscathed.
The President and Founder of Anagkazo Mission International (AMI) added a caption to his video indicating that he believed God saved him and that his survival was proof of God’s power.
“We are deeply grateful to God. What could have ended differently became another testimony of His mercy and preservation. Truly, the hand of God still preserves His own. Thank You, Jesus for preservation, protection, and mercy," he said.
The TikTok video of Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac's vehicle after his ghastly accident is below.
Who is Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac?
Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac is a Nigerian Christian minister and Bible teacher who leads AMI, a non-denominational Christian movement and fellowship of believers in Christ.
According to his biography on his website, his ministry is focused on raising believers with sound doctrine and strong Christian character.
He is known for teaching, mentoring, and organising meetings and conferences that emphasise spiritual growth, faith, and a deeper understanding of Scripture.
Apostle Effah Emmanuel has a massive social media following where he spreads his Christian teachings, including approximately 150,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Instagram followers, and a comparable following on YouTube.
Below is a Facebook video of Apostle Effa's ministry.
Reactions to Apostle Effa’s accident
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Apostle Effa Emmanuel narrowly surviving death following a harrowing car accident.
Emmanuel A. Oretuyi said:
"The Lord just added many more years to your age, sir, and the devil is in trouble because you will make the hand of God known to this generation so mightily, welcome to a new season!!!"
Zik Egba wrote:
"He disappoints the devices of the enemies, so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise. Glory!!!!! 🖐️."
Master Abah commented:
"A living proof that divine protection is not a theory, it is real."
Shedy Joseph said:
"A sent man can not die before the appointed time. Grace on Apostle."
Prominent pastor Danny Boateng Kusi dies
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent man of God Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi sadly passed away.
The news about the popular preacher, who regularly shared relationship insights on TV, emerged on social media on May 5, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh