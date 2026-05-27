Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac, founder of Anagkazo Mission International, narrowly survived a ghastly car accident that left his SUV mangled beyond recognition

The Nigerian minister shared a Facebook video of the wreckage on May 25, 2026, crediting God's mercy and preservation for his miraculous escape without injury

Followers flooded the post with tributes, describing his survival as divine proof that a sent man could not die before his appointed time

Prominent Nigerian man of God, Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac, has been involved in a ghastly accident that nearly claimed his life.

Popular preacher Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac shares footage of his miraculous escape from a car accident on May 25, 2026. Image credit: ApostleEffaEmmanuelIsaac

Source: Facebook

In a post shared to Facebook on Monday, May 25, 2026, Effa shared a video showing his SUV mangled beyond repair following the crash.

It was not clear where the accident occurred, but the video showed that it was a miracle that he managed to walk away from the wreck unscathed.

The President and Founder of Anagkazo Mission International (AMI) added a caption to his video indicating that he believed God saved him and that his survival was proof of God’s power.

“We are deeply grateful to God. What could have ended differently became another testimony of His mercy and preservation. Truly, the hand of God still preserves His own. Thank You, Jesus for preservation, protection, and mercy," he said.

The TikTok video of Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac's vehicle after his ghastly accident is below.

Who is Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac?

Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac is a Nigerian Christian minister and Bible teacher who leads AMI, a non-denominational Christian movement and fellowship of believers in Christ.

According to his biography on his website, his ministry is focused on raising believers with sound doctrine and strong Christian character.

He is known for teaching, mentoring, and organising meetings and conferences that emphasise spiritual growth, faith, and a deeper understanding of Scripture.

Apostle Effah Emmanuel has a massive social media following where he spreads his Christian teachings, including approximately 150,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Instagram followers, and a comparable following on YouTube.

Below is a Facebook video of Apostle Effa's ministry.

Reactions to Apostle Effa’s accident

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Apostle Effa Emmanuel narrowly surviving death following a harrowing car accident.

Emmanuel A. Oretuyi said:

"The Lord just added many more years to your age, sir, and the devil is in trouble because you will make the hand of God known to this generation so mightily, welcome to a new season!!!"

Zik Egba wrote:

"He disappoints the devices of the enemies, so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise. Glory!!!!! 🖐️."

Master Abah commented:

"A living proof that divine protection is not a theory, it is real."

Shedy Joseph said:

"A sent man can not die before the appointed time. Grace on Apostle."

Young prominent Ghanaian preacher Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi reportedly passes away in May 2026. Image credit: PsDannyBoatengKusi

Source: Facebook

Prominent pastor Danny Boateng Kusi dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent man of God Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi sadly passed away.

The news about the popular preacher, who regularly shared relationship insights on TV, emerged on social media on May 5, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh