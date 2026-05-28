Nigerian content creator Monica Okafor, popularly known as Monique Pearls, was reported dead on Thursday, May 28, 2026

The creator was widely known for her motherhood and nanny content on TikTok, where she frequently posted relatable videos on family life and caregiving

Tributes poured in across social media as fans expressed heartbreak over the death of the young and popular content creator

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nigerian content creator Monica Okafor, popularly known as Monique Pearls, has reportedly died at age 30, sparking tributes on social media.

Monique Pearls: Nigerian Content Creator Monica Okafor Reportedly Passes Away

Source: Instagram

The tragic news of Monique Pearls’ death was announced in a statement shared by her family on her official TikTok page on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

"It is with deep pain and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend, Monica Oma Owunaka," the statement wrote.

"Monica was a beautiful soul whose love, kindness, strength, and presence touched so many lives. She brought warmth, joy, and light to everyone around her, and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her."

The TikTok post announcing her death is below.

Monique Pearls was known for her engaging Motherhood and Nanny Content on TikTok and other social media platforms.

She often posted emotional and relatable videos centred on motherhood, family life, and caregiving, and worked frequently with her son, Precious, who was a favourite with fans.

The news about Monique’s death has sparked widespread sorrow on social media, with netizens expressing heartbreak over the death of such a young and flourishing content creator.

Below is an Instagram post with more details about Monique Pearls' death.

Reactions to Monique Pearls’ death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of Monique Pearls’ death.

yar_amuga said:

"You follow a content creator online, and they become like family to you… You love them and everything they do so much, even though you don’t really know them… then one minute they are no moreee… like how dare you? What am I supposed to do with this feeling now??? Abeg nowwww… what is all this????"

didimoles wrote:

"Oh No!!!!! My God, please, this can’t be true…. I honestly hope that family doesn’t have a hand in this because her only crime was to love the little and show her love! 🙏🏻💔 I am so heartbroken."

cynakah commented:

"Eternal rest grant unto her, Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace."

mo_tunbi said:

"I still refuse to believe it 😢😢😢😢😢😢 her little son. Oh God, why 😢😢😢😢😢😢."

jen_ipha wrote:

"Honestly, I’m broken. Never been this broken for a total stranger in my life. She was full of life 💔."

Source: YEN.com.gh