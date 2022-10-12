'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker, Black Sherif, has bagged another nomination at the 2022 MTV EMA awards

He has been nominated for the Best African Act, and he shares the same category with three top Nigerian acts, as well as one act each from Tanzania and South Africa

Many Ghanaians have thronged social media to share their excitement after news of his nomination hit social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Celebrated Ghanaian drill rapper Black Sherif has bagged yet another international nomination, which comes weeks after losing the 2022 BET Best International Flow nomination to Benjamin Epps from France.

Black Sherif. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @chartdata

Source: Instagram

He has been nominated for the Best African Act for the 2022 MTV EMA. Blacko, as his fans affectionately call him, shared the same category with three other popular Nigerian acts; Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Tems.

South Africa's Musa Keyss and Tanzania's Zuchu also share the same category with the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many Ghanaians are excited as Black Sherif becomes the only Ghanaian to be nominated in that category.

Reactions from Twitter

@Gods_wayyy:

We doing it for Blacko

@AmoakoDarko:

Blaaaaaaaacko yieeeee

@excusewilliam:

Black Sherif supremacy

@richdudegh:

Black Sherif dey raise the Red Gold Green Flag High

@rich_gasco:

Ghanamusic is going worldwide because of Mandem @blacksherif_ He will surely get there

Reactions from Instagram

elaine.sam:

Yessss, May God continue to take him higher ❤️

_prostar_collection:

Congrats Kwaku the traveller

brishminglenana:

Ghana will win

naa_ayorkor_purple:

blacko all the way

Black Sherif BET Hip Hop Award: How Ghanaians Reacted to Blacko Losing Award To Benjamin Epps

YEN.com.gh previously reported that after Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif had been nominated in the Best International Flow Category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, many Ghanaians expected him to pick the award like fellow rapper Sarkodie in 2019.

However, to the surprise of many, the rapper lost the category to French rapper Benjamin Epps who has been rapping since 10. The award ceremony was held on October 4 2022, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, Georgia.#

His missing the award sparked mixed reactions from netizens. A section of Ghanaians was proud of his nomination and believed he had more heights to reach in his career. But, on the other hand, some rejoiced over his loss.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh