Shatta Wale's former manager, Bulldog, has come through with words of advice for the dancehall star

He shared a video of Ghanaian businessman Prince Kofi Amoabeng sharing a powerful life hack during what appeared to be an interview

His video and Facebook post stirred mixed reactions from his followers and fans of dancehall star Shatta Wale

Things are getting heated between Shatta Wale and his former manager Bulldog, known as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, in private circles.

During the week, YEN.com.gh reported that Bulldog had predicted Black Sherif's debut album, The Villain I Never Was, would outperform Shatta Wale's upcoming Gift of God Album. The statement from Bulldog led to a Facebook post from Shatta Wale, who called his former manager out.

After days of constant criticism from both parties, Bulldog decided to advise his former artist on Facebook. He shared a video where the defunct UT Bank co-founder, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, gave a speech on living in the present. He was quoted saying;

I don't live in the past. If you live in the past, you are envious, you are jealous, you have anger in your system, it will kill you.

Bulldog tagged Shatta Wale in the post and captioned it;

Charles Nii Armah Mensah this is for you… I will come live tomorrow…

Fans React to Bulldog's Video Message to Shatta Wale

Alhassan Dambol

Promotion strategy. All the best to you guys anyway

Glorious Feli

Please you guys shouldn't make trouble please. npp have give us enough troubles already.

Mob Rich Man

But what u talk sense no dey inside...how can you Compare young Artists to top Artists how possible

Seth Cornelius Okraku

Bro, we all know you've done your best. Just ignore and move on

Shatta Wale Lashes Out At Bulldog For Claiming Black Sherif's Album Is Better Than His

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Shatta Wale called out his former manager Bulldog and other critics who compared Black Sherif's debut album to his upcoming Gift of God Album (GOGA).

The critics claimed Black Sherif's album will outperform his yet-to-be-released album. Reacting to their comments, Shatta Wale said he was happy Black Sherif's album will outperform his as it is a win for Ghana.

