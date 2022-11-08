Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artiste Obaapa Christy stole the show at the just-ended Ghana Dj Awards, which was held on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Tower

While many artistes came to perform their songs with their respective Djs, Obaapa Christy decided to be her own DJ when it was her turn to perform

A video of her behind the turning tables as she performed and thrilled many music lovers at the event has surfaced on social media

Popular Gospel artiste Obaapa Christy has been spotted putting her Dj skills on display at the just-ended Ghana Dj awards, which was held on November 5, 2022.

The prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Silver Star Tower in Accra, and the night saw many Ghanaian DJs awarded for their craft and influence.

A video from the night that has since gone viral was when the 'Wobefiri Wamanee Mu" hitmaker took over the turning tables.

She performed some of her all-time hit songs. However, in this video, she was spotted performing 'W' asue Me' while Djing.

The crowd was impressed as they sang word for word at the top of their voices as she took over the stage.

Obaapa Christy danced with so much energy and enthusiasm as she took charge of the disc-jockey set with so much ease as she entertained the crowd.

She was dressed in a pair of jeans and a baggy t-shirt, with her braids hanging over her shoulders and back as she had a good time on stage.

