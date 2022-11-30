Obrafour Hails Kweku Flick In Adorable Video, Many React To His Words
- Veteran Ghanaian rapper Obrafour has bestowed blessings onto Kweku Flick in an emotional video that has surfaced online
- In the video, Obrafour hinted that he was a distant admirer of the 'Bonsam Dollar' hitmaker and this is the first time he was admitting it to him
- The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they watched how humble Kweku Flick acted when he met the legend
Legendary Ghanaian rapper Obrafour has showered unconditional praises on versatile rapper and singer Kweku Flick in a short video that has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.
In the video, Obrafour placed his hand on Kweku Flick's shoulder as he started to shower him with blessings and praises.
Speaking in Twi, Obrafour prayed for God's blessings upon his life. He hinted that he was a distant admirer and that it was the first time he was admitting it to him in person.
Concluding his message, the 'Yaanom' hitmaker noted that he would tell him some secrets when their paths clash once again.
Video of Obrafour hailing Kweku Flick gets many Ghanaians reacting to his words
b3rrymuzik said:
Father, we pray for grace like this
latifaalizeba commented:
I like how humble Kweku Flick is. Obrafour the legend
ter_reeq remarked:
As if he's a good boy be aaaahma
e.l.n1no remarked:
Obrafour is the greatest rapper of all time
daniel02ampiaw opined:
Legend God bless you for blessing Kwaku Flick
porsitif_jl
Humble lion from day one, the executioner ❤️
mhizz_mary_poundz
Awww so humble ❤️
