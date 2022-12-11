Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their displeasure after Nigerian artiste Wizkid did not show up to perform

This comes at the back of promoters, Live Hub Entertainment, disclosing that the artiste would be in Ghana to perform at one of the biggest stadia in Ghana, the Accra Sports Stadium

Videos of ravers leaving the venue have surfaced online as people continue to share their frustrations online

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid has gotten the internet buzzing with outrage after he failed to perform at his headline concert dubbed Wizkid Live Accra, on December 10, 2022.

The concert which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium saw thousands of revellers throng the venue to watch their favourite Nigerian artiste take over the stage.

Unfortunately, after a couple of Ghanaian musicians took over the stage, many were expectant of seeing Wizkid. Up until 4am, he was not on stage and people began to leave the stadium.

Videos showing people leaving the venue has surfaced online as many vent their spleen on social media.

Watch videos below:

Reactions as videos show agitated ravers leaving the Accra Sports Stadium after not seeing Wizkid perform

eiighana_ remarked:

I'm asking ooo is he aware of performing in Ghana cos ei he didn't post anything about the show on his page

4unkyjay_musiq opined:

Big wiz wants a proper sell out so sorry about that he wants y’all to come out in full there is a particular type of energy that he wants to see baba will do the show again trust me

afia___amponsah1 commented:

I knew it. Dis guy didn’t even post a flyer of de show on his story mpo.

simply_weargh said:

Their monies need to be refund

djsteviedee:

Question is did promoters pay wiz the balance DUE

hem_mie:

First of its kind, he ain’t someone to not show up and show out. There must be a reason.

@Zainab__ex:

I hate how Nigerian artistes do this! The worse part is they don’t feel apologetic about it. I don’t blame them tho, I blame y’all that keep attending their shows and buying tickets. Rinse and Repeat The sooner y’all realize your worth, the better.

@Lowkeytrpping:

Nobody deserves this walahi, both he and the organizers deserve to be dragged through the mud

@wahalaondirocks:

Attending a Nigerian artiste’s December concert is a choice

