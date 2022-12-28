Sarkodie performed 'Dangerous', a song which features E.L, with his big sister, Hannah, at the 2022 Raperholic Concert

An excited Hannah hopped on stage to support her big brother but a bouncer at the event not knowing who she was almost dragged her off the stage

The video sparked reactions as folks teased the bouncer while others enjoyed the beautiful performance

Ghanaian rapper, Micheal Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, held the 10th edition of his Rapperholic Concert at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center(AICC) on Christmas day 25th December and thrilled fans with some of his timeless tunes.

Source: Instagram

The biggest Sarkodie fan at the event was his sister, Hannah Addo, who joined him on stage. The proud lady was excited as she joined Sarkodie from the stands.

She performed 'Dangerous' which features E.L with her big brother and the crowd cheered loudly for the two adorable siblings.

One peculiar thing that happened when Hannah jumped on stage was that a bouncer mistook her for a regular fan.

When Hannah started singing and dancing, the bouncer quickly rushed to get her off the stage but was saved by the bell when Sarkodie introduced her to the crowd as his big sister.

The bouncer stopped in his tracks and returned to his post when he heard Sarkodie's introduction. Many hilarious netizens teased the bouncer, saying he was on the brink of losing his job.

Hannah And Sarkodie's Performance Sparks Reactions

Ofusuhene Samuel Sek teased the bouncer:

The bouncer nearly lost his job. Nyame nkoaa na 3s)) no mu

Smith1z made a motivational quote:

Lord we need this type of favor from now to next year so no one throw us out from the table of succes

A.S♊️ commented:

Sarkodie was like hwan nono and later finds out she’s his big sister

KING BOBBI wrote:

The bouncers village people's was about to cause damages in his life until blacko said enye Nyame nkoa ne so me mu aa

See video here

Black Sherif Concert: Sarkodie Surprises Fans, Performs Countryside With Blacko (Vidoes)

In a similar story, 'Non-Living Thing' hitmaker Sarkodie pulled up a surprise at the maiden concert of Black Sherif dubbed 'Mozama Disco.'

Once Sarkodie stepped on stage, there were fireworks as the crowd began to give loud cheers to show excitement at seeing him.

Many netizens have taken to social media to hail Sarkodie for honouring Black Sherif's invitation to surprise fans at his concert.

