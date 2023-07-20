Ghanaian musician Nhyiraba Kojo revealed the most amount someone had spent in one night at his club

He said that the young man spent $35,000 (GH¢406,216.30) at his club located in Takoradi

Many people could not believe the story as they asked questions in the comments

Ghanaian musician Nhyiraba Kojo Sika revealed that the most someone had spent in his club in one night was $35,000 (GH¢406,216.30).

He added that the man spent that huge amount inside his club at Takoradi.

Nhyiraba Kojo Sika shared story of how a man spent $35,000 in one night at his club

Sharing the details in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Nhyiraba Kojo said that one young man visited his club some time ago with some friends.

While there, he stepped out to receive a phone call and walked back into the club in an elated mood.

He said that the wealthy man said he would cater for all the drinks sold that night to revellers.

When Nhyiraba Kojo asked him why he wanted to make such a kind gesture, he said he was waiting on a contract, and it had finally been settled and now had more money.

Below is a video of Nhyiraba Kojo Sika sharing a story of a man who spent over GH¢400k in one night at his club.

Ghanaians react to Nhyiraba Kojo's story on social media

Many people wondered which year it happened since there has been inflation over the years.

Others could not believe someone would spend that much money in one night at a nightclub as they posed questions to Nhyiraba Kojo in the comments.

elicia.amev stated:

Finding that amount to further my education. Lord

emmanueljustinadoboe said:

Tetetete sika 1,2,3 billion ghc ok nxt stop we mouve

su.pre.mo said:

Wow 35k usd?

jqclassics stated:

GRA is coming

ainsly_ramsey remarked:

Life no balance

larry_da_solutionist said:

@nhyirabakojosika masa the way you’re talking koraa shows you’re lying

Nhyiraba Kojo shows off the million-dollar club and apartments located at Cape Coast

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nhyiraba Kojo flaunted his plush nightclub and apartment in videos.

The video left many Ghanaians in awe of his wealth as they gush over his properties.

