African-American comedian, Dave Chappelle, has met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Jubilee House

The 49-year-old award-winning entertainer joins a list of Black A-list celebrities who have visited Ghana during the holiday season

Beautiful photos showing Dave Chappelle and the president exchanging pleasantries have surfaced

African-American comedian Dave Chappelle, born David Khari Webber Chappelle, has paid a visit to the Jubilee House to meet with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The renowned entertainer arrived in Ghana on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated Black Star Line Festival.

Photos as US comedian Dave Chappelle meets Akufo-Addo. Credit: TV3 Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Dave Chappelle meets other officials

Aside from the president, the comedian also met with Director Akwasi Awua Ababio and Deputy Director, Dr Nadia Adongo Musah of the Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President.

“Year of Return” initiative attracting African-Americans to Ghana

In 2019, Ghana's government launched the “Year of Return” initiative to encourage African-Americans and Africans in the diaspora to return ‘home’ and connect with their roots and people. That year also marked the 400th anniversary of the first ship from Africa hitting the shores of the Americas, precisely Virginia.

Chappelle, 49, joins a list of Black A-list personalities who have visited Ghana during the holiday season.

Beautiful photos showing Dave Chappelle and the president exchanging pleasantries have surfaced on the internet.

See the images below:

