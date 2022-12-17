The Ghana-based Creative Arts Agency has unveiled the Art for All phase three project at the Burma Camp-Giffard overhead in Accra

It follows the first phase at Ako-Adjei and the second at Tetteh Quarshie as part of transforming major public spaces and monumental sites for all

The CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, says the phase three project is not the last

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Ghana-based Creative Arts Agency has unveiled the Art for All phase three project at the Burma Camp-Giffard overhead in Accra to transform notable public spaces.

The project aims at beautifying major public spaces and monumental sites with stunning graffiti designs and national symbols.

The once dull Burma Camp-Giffard overhead received a facelift using breathtaking graffiti designs with Ga symbols and names done by artists from the Ghana Association of Visual Artists and 'Accra dot alt'.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo leads Creative Arts Agency to unveil phase 3 of 'Art for All' project. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah.

Source: Facebook

CEO Gyankroma Akufo-Addo talks about the next phase of the project

Speaking about the project, the CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, said the phase three project is not the last.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''This is our ‘Art for All’ phase three. The first was at Ako-Adjei, the second one was at Tetteh Quarshie, this is Giffard road, and this is our biggest one to date.

Gyankroma said she wants to promote artist visibility in Ghana and globally while ensuring that ''we have ownership of our work''.

''A lot of our work whether is fashion, film or music or poetry, we lose our ownership or copyright. I want our African or Ghanaian artists to be well vest in owning work.'' said Gyankroma, according to JoyNews.

Gyankroma did not disclose the site for the project's next phase, saying it’s a surprise. Netizens have reacted to the video spotlighting the transformed Burma Camp-Giffard overhead.

Watch the clip below:

Peeps impressed with the designs

Chaka Dericks posted:

Wow, beautiful art they should do the same for the Pokuase interchange.

Citizen Cobby commented:

Very nice, but I think we could have done a better job by using the artwork to tell typical African/Ghanaian stories. But good job anyways.

Alex Ndede said:

Very impressive!

Nutifafa Kudzo Aweke reacted:

There are a lot of ladies who can do this in Ghana

Gyankromah Akufo-Addo Leads 'Arts for all Project' to Beautify Accra

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the birthing of a new face for Ghana’s capital city Accra has begun starting from the Ako-Adjei Interchange formerly called the Sankara Interchange.

Ghana’s capital is currently witnessing a surge of graffiti culture with extraordinary designs to transform wrecked walls of major public spaces and monumental sites.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Creative Arts Council led by its vibrant creative director and daughter of the president, Gyankromah Akufo-Addo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh