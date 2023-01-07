Celebrated singer, Wendy Shay, has triggered excitement with a video in which she twerks to her latest song titled Habibi

The Break My Waist songster released the clip on Instagram ahead of her 2023 Shay Concert at the West Hills Mall on Saturday [today], January 7

Fans of the RuffTown Records artiste trooped to the comment section of her post to admire her moves

Ghanaian songster Wendy Shay, known in real life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has turned heads with a video in which she twerks to her latest song titled Habibi.

The RuffTown Records musician flaunted her curvy stature while dancing to her vibey tune. She sported a fitting outfit.

Wendy Shay in a celebratory mood ahead of her Shay Concert

Sharing the video on her official verified Instagram account, the singer said ''My Mood for the #SHAYCONCERT tomorrow!''

Fans of the Break My Waist hitmaker trooped to the comment section of her post to express admiration for her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Fans comment on the video of Wendy Shay twerking

MaxGH said:

Queen forever. Love you.

Oketepmgh posted:

My favorite.

Abenaaagyeiwaaokodie commented:

Just Shay on them.

Ruhullasabit posted:

Morning vibz ❤️❤️ my queen. New more blessings.

Heat: Wendy Shay Debunks Claims About 'Shading' Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba in Her Song (Video)

Still on the entertainer, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Wendy Shay recently debunked claims that she jabbed Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah in her song, Heat.

The Rufftown Records artiste released Heat in 2021, sparking controversy with her wordplay, with some music lovers claiming that portions of the lyrics were a direct jab at the media personalities.

Wendy Shay released the song when Serwaa Amihere was trending over sexual claims by Abena Korkor. Among many allegations, Abena Korkor had alleged that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts had been sleeping with GHOne's Serwaa Amihere. Abena Korkor had previously made similar allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah.

Nana Aba Recounts how Emotional Serwaa Amihere Cried after Abena Korkor's Wild Allegations

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Managing Director of GHOne, Nana Aba Anamoah, recounted how her colleague and protégé, Serwaa Amihere, was shattered by sexual claims made against her by Abena Korkor.

