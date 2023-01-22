Blakk Rasta has weighed in on the rampant increase of intellectual property theft in Ghana and has proffered solutions to put a halt to the canker

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the legendary reggae musician and media personality highlighted some contributing factors to copyright theft and infringement of copyright laws

The legend emphasized the need for appropriate structures to be made available and the need for music artistes to educate themselves on copyright law and how royalties work

Ghanaian reggae, Kuchoko artiste, dub poet and media personality, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, in showbiz circles, has expressed his thoughts on the rampant cases of intellectual property theft in Ghana.

The reggae legend highlighted the need for music artistes and creatives to stop copyright infringement and proffered some solutions to put a lid on the canker.

Blakk Rasta Attributes Copyright Theft In Ghana To Greed

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Blakk Rasta pointed out some factors contributing to the disregard for intellectual property laws in Ghana. He mentioned that there were too many "wanna-bees" in the music and creative industry looking for quick wealth. According to him, they end up stealing content when their creative juices run dry.

It is because there are too many wanna-bees in the industry. People with little or no talent as required by the industry all invade it for personal gain. So, when their little ideas are exhausted, they tend to steal intellectual property. He said.

Ghana Does Not Have The Requisite Laws To Protect Intelectual Property

Blakk Rasta highlighted how the weak structures in the creative industry give thieving artistes and creatives the leeway to steal intellectual property. He mentioned that Ghana did not have the requisite laws and mechanisms to protect the craft of genuine creatives. Blakk Rasta proffered some solutions and asked for the required systems to be put in place to check intellectual property theft. He said:

We need a system that will adequately measure airplay for royalties plus networks extended to other collecting bodies to update on the latest technologies. Till YouTube insisted on copyright, a lot of Ghanaians took our rights for granted. Artistes playing live band in public places all need to pay for singing back people's original music.

Blakk Rasta Advices Upcoming Artistes

The reggae icon gave upcoming musicians sound advice on protecting their intellectual property and admonished them to educate themselves on copyright law and how royalties work to prevent others from monetizing and reaping the benefits of their labour.

Get to know your rights as an artiste the moment you consider yourself as a creative artist. Open up your full creative window and don't suppress any free flow of creativity. Publish only things you will still be proud of 50 years to come. He stated.

Blakk Rasta Reveals Plans For 2023

Blakk Rasta keeps showing the lyrical prowess and deep thought-provoking content of his music. The reggae icon has dropped two new songs and has teased two new albums that he plans to drop this year.

Blakk Rasta has dropped visuals for his song My Boo, and another for BASTARDBWOY BIYA a conscious tune that highlights the plight of the Cameroonian people. Blakk Rasta also plans to tour Ghana and other countries in 2023.

Visuals For My Boo

BASTARDBWOY BIYA Visuals

