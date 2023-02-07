Stonebwoy, in an interview with TV3's Berla Mundi at the Grammy Museum, touched on the importance of networking

The dancehall star pointed out that one should not be shy to network and reach out to new people as it is a way of opening new doors and opportunities

Stonebwoy, in multiple videos, was seen talking to stars like Taylor Swift and Chance The Rapper, among others

Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy, in a recent interview with TV3's Berla Mundi at the Grammy Museum, spoke candidly about the importance of networking in the music industry.

The Ghanaian reggae and dancehall sensation stated that many Ghanaians view networking as "doing too much," but he emphasized that this was not the case.

Instead, he advised musicians like himself and other Ghanaians who want to expand their brand or business to embrace networking as a vital component of success.

Stonebwoy, who has been active in the industry for over a decade, shared his experiences of how networking has helped him grow as an artiste.

He talked about his collaborations with other musicians and how these partnerships have enabled him to reach new audiences and expand his fan base.

The musician also stressed the importance of maintaining a strong connection with fans and the media to maintain an artiste's popularity and reputation.

He cited his recent interview at The Breakfast Club as an example of the power of networking. He mentioned that he was the first Ghanaian musician to feature on the popular show.

According to Stonebwoy, this was only possible through building connections over the years. The award-winning artiste also spoke about the importance of being hardworking. He encouraged folks to put in the work when nobody is watching, so they are prepared when opportunities come their way.

