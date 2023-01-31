A throwback picture of Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker Black Sherif has popped up on social media and this has gotten many people talking

In the black and white photo, Blacko, as he is affectionately called, was spotted with a neatly combed short hair

Judging from the photo, it looked as if the moment was captured in his teen years as he looked very young

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An old photo of celebrated Ghanaian drill rapper Black Sherif has surfaced on the internet, and this has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Old picture of Black Sherif (right). Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

In the old picture, the 'Oil In My Head' crooner was spotted with short hair that was neatly combed. Unlike his recent look where he flaunts an unkempt hairdo, this made Black Sherif look very different.

The old picture looked like a passport photo judging from the pose and the stern look, as well as the plain background. He did not smile and neither did her give his signature hand gestures in the picture.

From the photo, only his shirt could be seen and neither did he have piercings and tattoos at the time. This showed how decent looking he was during his teen years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Black Sherif Displays football skills in video

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that thriving Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has been captured playing football with his friends at a lovely private park in Accra, Ghana.

Dressed in football-appropriate attire, the 'Kwaku The Traveller' hitmaker was spotted wearing a pair of black shorts and a black short-sleeved t-shirt as he flaunted his football talent.

Happy school children sing Black Sherif's verse on Amerado's 'Abotr3'

YEN.com.gh in another story, reported that a viral video of school children rapping to Black Sherif's verse on Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner's 'Abotr3 (Patience)' has melted the hearts of many netizens.

The hit song was played through the speakers on the school compound as the pupils danced happily and sang word for word to the song. The school children in the video were recorded in their school uniforms as they rapped word for word to the song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh