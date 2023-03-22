A pastor, Apostle Okoh Agyemang, has gone viral after he analysed Kofi Kinaata's 2015 banger 'Susuka' during a sermon at his church

Kofi Kinaata, who was pleased with the video, reposted it onto his Instagram feed, with a lovely message

The video has got many Ghanaians hailing the Fante rapper for making timeless music

A video of a church in Ghana singing to Fante rapper Kofi Kinaata's all-time hit song 'Susuka' during service has caused a stir online.

Church sings Kofi Kinaata's 'Susuka' during service. Photo Source: @kinaatagh

The video went viral such that the 'Susuka' hitmaker reposted the video on his Instagram feed.

In the video, the pastor of the church, known as Apostle Okoh Agyemang, during his sermon, told the congregation that the hit song was a gospel song.

He explained that even though the song is considered circular, paying close attention to the lyrics depicts things about the everyday life of a sinner looking to God to be saved.

He then urged the choir to lead praise and worship with the song. He sang word for word and explained the lyrics to the congregation as the choir sang.

Watch the video of the pastor explaining why 'Susuka' is a gospel song.

Kofi Kinaata commended the pastor for acknowledging his song and reading meaning into it.

Reacting to the post, he wrote,

We have a Special message! Shoutz to Apostle Okoh Agyemang ✌ #TeamMooove

Watch the official music video of the song below.

Ghanaians react to the video of a pastor analysing the lyrics of Kofi Kinaata's 'Susuka'

gloriaosarfo commented:

Always TIMELESS songs❤

nanamercykesewaa remarked:

Your songs are just amazing

manuelphotography_official stated:

Good Music is Everlasting ❤️

kobinaforson said:

The girl gave a smooth rap! Rev Okoh is just a teacher of the word! God bless you, Kofi!

beatrice_akyen stated:

your songs are really a different thing all together. The words pierces through the heart

thebaabacann opined:

I’ve said it times without number that Kofi’s songs are better than some gospel songs

barryndu remarked:

You are actually a great guy. Your music penetrates the soul even when some of us cant hear the language. Still waiting for your people to pick your Artiste of the year Award which you won at the 5th Ghana Nigeria Achievers Award since you couldnt make it to the event.. Keep impacting, my brother...

fabolousxfab stated:

Kofi, u remember I told u your great-grandkids would come and benefit from your music? Be proud

sirkyei opined:

@kinaatagh ankasa wobo nyansa nwom nkoaa u compare his songs to bro Sammy and u ll get the story clear the message Kofi sends dey make sense waaa I ll rather go to a club to listen to kinata ein songs dan go to church and listen to broda Sammy’s song Aden ahhh nipa foo na eka nsem foo wiee g3

Kofi Kinaata becomes the most studied Ghanaian artiste in KNUST

YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Kinaata became the first Ghanaian musician whose songs have been studied the most at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

No other musician in the country has surpassed Kofi Kinaata's record of having his songs analysed four times in eight years at the university, according to the Voice of KNUST.

