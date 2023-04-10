Budding Nigerian singer Alvin Richkid has described Ghana as the key to his success in life so far

According to the Make Money singer, he arrived in Accra in 2013 virtually with nothing but has made something out of his

Narrating his story, Alvin revealed that he had only a shirt, shoe, and cash of GH¢200 upon his arrival

The average Nigerian might not always admit that Ghana is a place they crave to live or even visit. But for budding singer Alvin Richkid, Ghana has become his lucky charm to success.

According to Alvin, he moved to Ghana a little over 10 years ago and he has never regretted his decision even though it did not start all rosy.

In a video which has been sighted on Instagram, Alvin Richkid narrated how he landed in Accra with nothing but has now turned his life around to own properties and also start his music career.

Alvin Richkid arrived in Accra with just one shirt and GH¢200

Speaking to TV3's Owusu Worae, the Make Money singer, he resolved to travel to Ghana to hustle in December 2012. His trip only materialised in early January 2013.

Being an only child, the mother was not in support of him sojourning to Ghana, making him leave unceremoniously.

"I had always had it in mind to come to Ghana but if I should tell you the story of how I came, here, you would even be surprised. 2012 December, I decided to come to Ghana. Before fourth of January, I was already on my way to Ghana. I came with one shirt because I'm the only child of my mum and she would not have agreed for me to travel," he said.

After moving from his Ethiope West in Delta State, he arrived in Lagos with his one shirt and was left with only 20,000 Naira (about GH¢200) without any plan as to how he will survive in Ghana But as faith would have it, he met a guy who also hailed from Delta at the bus station.

This new friend had been to Ghana before and thus helped him to find a place to perch after they arrived in Accra

Why Alvin Richkid chose to sojourn to Ghana

According to the singer, even though he did not know what he was coming to do in Ghana, he believed in his instincts. On top of that, the fact that Ghana had a constant power supply also attracted him.

"For me, light is very important so when I realised there was constant power, I was willing to come."

Success in Ghana and music career

Many years after arriving as a hustler, Alvin Richkid has turned life around to become a businessman and he is knocking on the doors of fame as a musician.

He explained that it has not been easy but with perseverance, he has been able to overcome his obstacles and he is now living comfortably and looking forward to taking the music stage by storm.

"It took months and years. Difficult times, hunger, accommodation. The main challenge coming to Accra was the accommodation but I always knew that no matter how difficult things were, I was going to overcome."

Already, the singer is on his way to emulating the likes of Mr Eazi, Patoranking, and other Nigerian musicians, who found success in Ghana. He has released some buzzing songs, the latest being Thick Tall Girls.

