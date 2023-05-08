Black Sherif, in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day, was asked for his take on King Promise winning the Album of the Year award ahead of him at the just-ended VGMAs

The young musician who won the Artiste of the Year award said although he was disappointed with the outcome, King Promise deserved it

Black Sherif also took home the Best Music Video, Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year awards, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans

Talented young musician Black Sherif who recently won the prestigious Artiste of the Year award has spoken about his feelings regarding King Promise winning the Album of the Year award ahead of him at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

In an interview with beautiful TV host, Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day show, the young musician expressed his disappointment at not taking home the Album of the Year award.

Despite feeling down about missing out on the award, Black Sherif displayed a level of sportsmanship that was commendable. He was gracious in acknowledging the incredible work done by King Promise and stated that the talented artiste deserved to win the award. He added that if King Promise did not deserve the award, he would not have been nominated.

It was a bittersweet night for Black Sherif though, as he took home several awards, including Best Music Video, Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year. Fans have been showering him with congratulatory messages on social media, lauding him for his hard work and remarkable achievements at the VGMAs.

Fans react to Black Sherif's comments

Fans reacted to Black Sherif's sportsmanship and commended him for being mature about losing out on the award.

ama_agyeiwaa89 wrote:

He really wanted to win the album of the year… he said it over and over... but unfortunately… hmmmm

yaatwumwaa1 commented:

We all were shocked.

jackieappiahs__favdaughter wrote:

God bless you with more wisdom. Love you

