Just like many others, the news of the death of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh was shocking for singer Burna Boy

The Ye crooner took to his social media page to reveal the plans they were working on before Abloh's demise

Burna Boy stated that he should have been talking about how the designer was doing rather than his project

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has joined the world to mourn influential Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

It was reported that the designer had been battling with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, since 2019 before succumbing to it a few days ago.

Reacting to the news of his death, Burna Boy stated that Abloh was supposed to be the creative designer of his next project.

The On The Low crooner stated that he and his sister spent hours talking on the phone with Ablorh over his next album.

Noting that Abloh seemed so full of life, Burna stated that he should have been asking about how the designer was faring.

Expressing heartbreak over the sudden demise of the designer, the Nigerian singer lamented where he's going to start from.

Read his full post below:

World mourns Ablorh

omicron.21:

"I’ve got every Louis V collection from Virgil."

ayosogbetun:

"Off white shoes came straight frok virgil abloh" RIP legend."

georgebarrack004:

"RIPdeep sorry @Burna."

freedom_izu:

"God bless his soul.."

antheia_beauty_

"It is well."

danchef7:

"Life goes on."

official__macdennis:

"He was close with wizkid too."

mnnanyelugo:

"Rip brother."

kingthefoe010:

"Rip. Goodbyes may seem like forever, farewell is like the end,but in our hearts ♥️ memories : there you always will be."

