A video of Nigeria's Burna Boy partying to Ghana's King Promise's Terminator has gone viral on social media

In the video, the song was being played through the speakers of a white car as Burna Boy and his other male friends were seen standing outside and partying

Many Ghanaians anticipated that the two might have collaborated on the song to create a remix, others were excited that it was a major achievement for King Promise, while others thought otherwise

A video of Nigerian dancehall artiste Burna Boy partying to Ghanaian singer King Promise's newly released song Terminator, has gone viral on social media.

Burna Boy and King Promise looking handsome in photos. Image Credit: @burnaboygram @iamkingpromise

Burna Boy jams to King Promise's Terminator

In the video, the Grammy award winner was captured shirtless and wearing only a pair of sweatpants while smoking as he listened to King Promise's new banger, Terminator.

The song was being through the speakers of a luxurious white car, with the doors opened for the music to fill up the space of the parking area.

Odogwu, as Burna Boy is affectionately called, was standing around the car as he danced while another person around captured the moment.

Below are videos of Burna Boy jamming to King Promise's Terminator.

The video sparks diverse reactions from Ghanaians

While some thought this was a great achievement for King Promise, others thought otherwise. They wanted an internationally recognised artiste like Jay Z, rather than Odogwu.

Others also predicted that there might be a remix of the song having Burna Boy's verse on it that will be released soon.

Below are selected comments from Ghanaians:

ama_agyeiwaa89 said:

I love how Burna support Ghanaian artistes and songs

gistgram_blog commented:

H3naa y3n Burnaboy yi na ay3 news no mtchwww bring Jay Z

leponky said:

Odogwu way

mubaby_bbd stated:

@burnaboygram we can’t wait for your verse Odogwu

giancito_rexefani remarked:

This guy Dey enjoy Ghana music pass>>>

evanxdebarber commented:

So this one too bi an achievement or what Gh paaa dieee... we always dey settle for less

rosa_22020 stated:

This is a big win for all Ghana artist, no cap.. Burna is an international artist, so jamming to Promise song will no doubt beam a global light on Ghana's music industry. Burna gave Black Sherif international exposure.

kojobeningh remarked:

Ah Ghana paaa so what? E bi achievement hmmmm

