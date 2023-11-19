Hamamat Montia, Miss Malaika 2006 winner and business owner, has shown off her all-grown daughter

In a video, the mother-daughter combo could be seen dressed casually at the Rockstone's Office, where they had a lovely time

After watching their clip, fans of the former beauty queen and online users swooned over the duo

Former Miss Malaika beauty queen Hamamat Montia has shown off her all-grown daughter in a video that has melted the hearts of fans on social media.

The 2006 Miss Malaika pageant winner and her daughter glowed in casual outfits at the Rockstone's Office.

Hamamat flaunts her all-grown daughter in video. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

People noticed the striking resemblance between the former beauty queen and her tall daughter. The young girl posed behind her mum, wearing a T-shirt and long braids.

''@iamhamamat and her daughter's Friday night out @rockzwaakye,'' the words accompanying their video read.

Watch the video below:

See how peeps gushed over Hamamat and her daughter

Here are some of the comments under the video about the mum-daughter duo.

Meetchristiedear indicated:

She is not being rude. She just doesn't like the camera like mummy does.

Queen-vera observed:

Like mother, like daughter.

Adowlove said:

Hamamat, your girl looks like you.

Nathan-Yammy said:

My queen, I love you.

Doreenbremang observed:

See skin .

Audrey.r.ankumah said:

@iamhamamat is so so beautiful .

