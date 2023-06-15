TikTok star Asantewaa and dancer Endurance Grand gained the attention of fans over an internet dance video

The duo participated in Demzy BaYe's 'Yeshua' dance challenge on the video-hosting platform, where they grooved in unison

The pair's clip has received over 729,000 views and more than 740 comments from netizens, with many complimenting them

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa and professional dancer Endurance Grand created a beautiful memory together as they joined the 'Yeshua' dance challenge.

The entertainers, known for their famous bubbly personalities, performed to the song in unison.

Asantewaa and Endurance Grand join the 'Yeshua' dance challenge. Photo credit: asantewaaaaa.

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa and Endurance Grand's look

In a clip seen by YEN.com.gh, Endurance Grand begins the performance before Asantewaa joins the exciting moment. The pair donned casual and sports outfits in the footage.

At one moment, Asantewaa pretends to fall as they dance synchronously, joyfully jamming to the rhythm. Fans of Asantewaa and Endurance Grand have watched the video of the pair many times.

The footage had raked in over 729,000 views and more than 740 comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Peeps love the dance moves of Asantewaa and Endurance Grand

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Call_me_Sahada said:

Go go.

Kukua.aaa observed:

Your smile .

@Her_ty❤️ said:

Give them

Yaa_ Bells screamed:

Enduranceeeeeeeeeee

Tilly Wellington said:

Allah dancer

Belinda Yeboah commented:

You do all.

Nharnharhemaasally said:

My mummy that

YAA_KAAKYIREsaid:

Eiiii is de last part for meeee .

Selormina mentioned:

Everything about you is unique.

Andra said:

Is de fall fr meee.

Abena Adepa❤ posted:

Please try this again with you and Fav Franca Hun

Nicky love said:

No sister Bernard ooo.

Quamiviscee commented:

I don't know the queen can dance like that, herh you kill the swag ankasa.

Akosua Cuttie posted:

My two fav.

Adjoa.cutie commented:

Aaah is the fall for me.

Akosuabrempomaa2 reacted:

Take your time and be flexible; you will be an expert dancer.

