Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has proven that he is a naturally gifted rapper with high fashion sense

The 37-year-old has become a staple in the Ghanaian entertainment industry and has been consistent with his hit songs and elegant looks

The father of two recently wowed his followers with a video on Instagram, which has generated lots of buzz on social media

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has gone viral with his bright look in an Instagram video.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie rocks designer sunglasses. Photo credit: @sarkodie

The BET winner is one of the famous Ghanaian male musicians with unique street styles and high taste in expensive sneakers.

The 37-year-old looked dashing in a white long-sleeve shirt and oversized tailored trousers paired with strappy footwear.

Some social media users have commented on Sarkodie's Instagram post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Godfrey Ainoo stated:

"....This is heaven to me. I came from nothing. All this money you see came from rapping!" #landlord

peac_hy stated:

…Uncle Highest, please come and pick me up oooo!…

elikemkumordzie stated:

Looking good

anderson_asiedu_enoch stated:

My favourite line: oh, this is heaven to me. I came from nothing all this money you see came from rapping. Everybody follows my lead cos ain’t ❤️

ilias_aim_high stated:

@baashaka_gh Charley the Lambo is on his way oo

Kmjonair stated:

And you still say SARK can't rap a dope song in English? You all be joking and tripping!

occupygh_ stated:

Your Lamborghini came early o. We are still in June

kwame_whereis22 stated:

Akoa y3 guy guy Awurade

nanarasta1 stated:

Highest Landlord ☝... no one can take the crown from him, but the thing is, the young lads like Blacko n Co are taking the singing to different dimensions, and rap is getting buried gradually. Amerado was reviving the rap, but he's just lightweight to carry the heavyweight crown. ..

Watch the video below:

Sarkodie looks dapper in Supreme denim and white sneakers

The Country Side hitmaker Sarkodie wore a designer jacket and Supreme denim shorts styled with white Balenciaga socks and sneakers.

Sarkodie Wears GH¢1500 Socks and Designer Clothes While Chilling In Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarkodie, who has stayed relevant in the entertainment industry with his hit songs and stylish looks.

The talented artiste discontinued his fashion company owing to poor sales, yet he never stopped inspiring his fan base with his sharp sense of style.

Sarkodie was one of the top performers to play at the first Global Citizen Festival in Ghana, hosted by Danai Gurira.

Sarkodie's Sneakers Cost More Than The GH¢13,000 Casablanca Outfit He Wore To The 2023 VGMA

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Michael Mensah Ayenu, Sarkodie's official DJ, who has disclosed some alarming details about the rapper's adoration of luxury labels.

The skilful DJ claimed that some of his money is spent on pricey trainers, with some costing $1,300.

He provided this information after Sarkodie went viral for wearing Casablanca attire to perform at the 2023 VGMA.

