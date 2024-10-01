Amaarae, in an interview, spoke about her music career and the reception she received from Ghanaians after returning to the country from abroad

The singer shared that she received hate from most Ghanaians since she burst onto the Ghanaian music scene

Amaarae's comments triggered negative reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian-American singer and songwriter Ama Serwah Genfi, popularly known as Amaarae, has opened up about the reception she has received from Ghanaians since returning to the country.

Amaarae complains about the reception from Ghanaians

In a recent interview with American broadcasting outlet ABC News, Amaarae shared that many detractors have been against her since she returned to Ghana to pursue her music career, which has motivated her.

According to the songstress who recently joined Burna Boy's management, she has received more hatred than love from Ghanaians since she entered the music industry scene in 2017.

She said:

“I don’t think that I have seen anyone get as much hatred from their home country as I have. It is unfortunate.

Amaarae, who is currently on tour with American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, claimed she gets unnecessary hate from Ghanaians because she is a woman who is bold and expressive.

The Angels in Tibet hitmaker noted that her character and personality scared many people, who were not used to seeing women like her in the music industry.

She said:

"I think that it does also have a lot to do about me being a woman and then being a woman that is so bold and expressive and I think it kind of shocked people and scared them.”

Singer Amaarae emphasised the need for conversations in the various Ghanaian communities to empower women.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Amaarae's comments

Amaarae's remarks triggered negative reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

thatphilipguy_ commented:

"Ghanaians don't hate you dear. Your type of music just doesn't resonate with alot of people here."

AMoreways commented:

"I don’t think Ghanaians hate Ama. Most Ghanaians don’t listen her sound because her sound isn’t relatable to the people of Ghana so as Sabrina and these pop musicians. Ghana has her sound and it isn’t easy for you to penetrate into that market with awhile different sound."

Lustigback commented:

"You don’t receive “hate” compared to Sarkodie. It’s very disappointing you chose to make highlight of the perception of a few as an overall representation of Ghanaians when your music type just doesn’t resonate with a lot of Ghanaians. Your first fans were Ghanaians."

niicommey01 commented:

"Most Ghanaians don't even know you. Nobody hates you. If we hate you, what should Shatta and Sark say?"

_asamoahb commented:

"No one hates you. They just don’t know you as a person and as a musician. How many of her songs get on the Ghana charts?"

Amaarae gets emotional after Vybz Kartel's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amaarae was in a celebratory mood after Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel was released from jail on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after over a decade behind bars.

The Ghanaian singer took to X to express her excitement, stating that Vybz Kartel's release made her emotional and brought her close to tears.

