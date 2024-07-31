KiDi And Black Sherif's 'Lomo Lomo' Video Visualiser Drops, New Song Excites Fans: "It's A Banger"
- Singer KiDi featured rapper Black Sherif on a new song titled 'Lomo Lomo', released late on July 31, 2024
- The visualiser was posted on KiDi's YouTube Chanel, and it showed how the song was recorded in the studio
- Many fans shared positive reviews of the song and talked about how many times they gad watched the video
Singer KiDi and rapper Black Sherif collaborated on a new song called Lomo Lomo, which was released on July 31, 2024, around midnight.
KiDi and Blacko's new song
KiDi featured Black Sherif on the new Ghanaian song, and he dropped the visualiser on his official YouTube Channel.
The visualiser showed how the song was recorded in the studio, with the two Ghanaian musicians jamming to it.
The song took over the airwaves and social media, as many people partied to it and creatively devised a dance challenge.
Below is the teaser of KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo:
Reactions to KiDi, Black Sherif's song
Many people loved the visualiser of the song on YouTube and commended the videographer for their incredible talent and creativity.
Others also highlighted parts of the song that made them enjoy the new song more.
The reviews of KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo song are below:
@empowertolareacts said:
"Anytime someone hit me up, I will come back to watch this over and over"
@Sad_Dbee said:
"No wayyy Kidi and Blacko went aura for aura"
@_missylissa said:
"As I no hear from kidi I knew he is cooking something big🔥 it's a hiiiiiitttt mhen🔥🔥🔥"
@abdulkareembaidoo8566 said:
"Sherif doesn’t have a comfort zone"
@samuelkyeremantengberko6596 said:
"I'll come back and watch this video whenever someone likes this comment. Nice song, great visuals"
