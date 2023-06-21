Kumawood actor Agya Koo has expressed his unending love for rapper Sarkodie's music after a video was posted on his Instagram page

In the video, he was captured jamming to Sarkodie's Devil Inside Of Me while riding in one of his plush cars

Many people admired his taste in music as fans of Sarkodie applauded him in the comment section, while others spoke about his NPP campaign

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor Agya Koo was spotted jamming to rapper Sarkodie's song in his plush car.

Agya Koo and Sarkodie looking dapper in photos. Image Credit: @real_agya_koo @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Agya Koo jams to Sarkodie's song in video

In the video, talented actor Agya Koo was captured riding in one of his plush cars while on a campaign exercise for the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The campaign seeks to win voters for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections in Ghana.

The talented actor was spotted nodding his head while Sarkodie's Demon Inside Of Me played through the speakers of his car.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the caption of the video, Agya Koo hinted that he could not wait to meet Sarkodie as he referred to him as a brother.

"Berma! I Can’t wait @sarkodie ❤️," Agya Koo wrote on his official Instagram page.

Below is a video of Agya Koo jamming to Sarkodie's Demon Inside of Me.

Ghanaians admire Agya Koo's taste in music

People who commented on the video admired Agya Koo's taste in music and applauded him in the comment section.

Others were also curious whether he was still campaigning for the NPP and whether he was en route to another campaign.

See selected comments from the video below.

tmensahdavid asked:

You still Dey campaign for NPP eeeeish

captainmorgan5742 remarked:

Oh obidi!

p.watez said:

This song

Lil Win makes skit out of Yvonne Nelson's book

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win and actress Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger made a skit inspired by Yvonne Nelson's book.

Sarkodie's section in the explosive memoir was the basis of the hilarious skit, which he shared on his verified Instagram page.

Many people shared their feedback on the video as they commended Korkor Afia Schwar for her exceptional acting skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh