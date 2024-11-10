Shatta Wale, in a social media post, weighed in on the 2025 Grammy nominations announcement

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has weighed in on the conversation around the 2025 Grammy nomination announcement.

On Friday, November 8, the Grammys released the nominations for the 67th edition of the prestigious music award scheme, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Notable global music superstars like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Burna Boy, Rema, Davido and Tems all earned nominations with their music projects.

Ghanaian reggae and Afro-roots musician Rocky Dawuni also earned a fourth nomination at the 2025 Grammys with his 2024 single, Rise.

Music producers Guilty Beatz and Nabeyin were the other Ghanaians who bagged themselves nominations at the prestigious award scheme.

King Promise, who had submitted his music projects for consideration for three categories, failed to make the final shortlists.

Shatta Wale speaks on Grammy nominations announcement

Shatta Wale took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to share photos of himself in a ski mask and a Grammy award.

The dancehall musician sarcastically congratulated himself for not earning a nomination at the 67th Grammy Awards like some of his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry.

The SM boss, who recently celebrated his SAFA album gaining 30 million streams on digital music platforms, jokingly begged the Grammys to consider his music projects for the 68th edition of the award scheme.

Shatta Wale wrote:

"Congrats to me too ,but dem no nominate me ooo 😂😂😂 .. please Grammy next year remember me wai 😂😂😂🙏🙏."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Shatta Wale's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

DJDaley commented:

"KONEKT & SAFA are definitely Grammys-worthy projects. I’m surprised you are not in any of those Grammys nominations, hopefully next year 👍."

ValencyWiry said:

"Sarkodie “on my way to Grammy “ 8 years this, he no reach yet. And u just that just made a post ego fit take u 70 years."

Dawson_Blaud remarked:

"Dear Grammy Academy, if you are seeing this, Shatta Wale means every emoji in this post. He’s mocking you guys 🏃😂."

OrionSmallgod commented:

"Bro, we Nigerians don't beg Grammy for nomination, don't fall Ghanaians hand, you na big name."

michaelblakka said:

"You want a Grammy nomination with Kilajimi or SAFA album? 😂😂😂 like make dem take nominate Addi self seff 😝 Zongo to BBC mmom."

fubudarling commented:

"The award we are talking about is “Grammy”, not “BET” .. Be serious, man!!!!"

Shatta Wale teases new song

In another story, Shatta Wale teased a new song titled Hennessy and Coca-Cola on his official Instagram page.

The dancehall musician shared a short video of himself singing the unreleased song in his residence.

Shatta Wale's fans flooded the comment section to express excitement and anticipation for the new song.

