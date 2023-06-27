Ghanaian singer Becca melted the hearts of many Ghanaians with her soothing and powerful voice

She was captured singing Nacee's recently released song Aseda, which is currently making waves

Many people took to the comment section to applaud and compliment her sweet voice

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian singer Becca was captured singing gospel musician Nacee's trending hit song Aseda.

Becca sings Nacee's Aseda with a powerful voice. Image Credit: @nana_mitch

Source: TikTok

Becca sings Nacee's Aseda

Dressed in a yellow robe and silk scarf covering her blonde braids, Becca sang the gospel song with so much passion.

She was spotted together with Ghanaian influencer and twin Nana Mitch who joined her in singing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nacee reacts to Becca's video

Nacee, upon chancing on the video on TikTok, took to the comment section to share his thoughts.

In a humble tone, he stated that he was proud to have been the one to have recorded such a touching song.

Nacee then bestowed God's blessing on Becca and Nana Mitch for singing the song and sharing the video online to promote it.

"I'm so proud to be the vessel for this song… God keep blessing you guys for me…," Nacee wrote in the comment section of the post.

Below is a video of Becca singing Nacee's Aseda.

Ghanaians share opinions on Becca singing Nacee's Aseda

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video could not help but gush over Becca's soothing vocals to the song.

They noted that it was a beautiful video as they complimented her sweet voice.

Adwoah_Frimponmaah00 commented:

Once a queen, always a queen

Maameadwoa Oduraa Otieku said:

I always mention Becca as my best female vocalist ♥️♥️♥️

OFFICIAL BEMPAH stated:

This is beautiful

TheS2K's remarked:

Nice voice

Maud Addo stated:

Awww Becca

Becca teases fans with new album in an interview

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Becca revealed that she was working on a project for her fervent fans.

In an interview with JoyNews' Becky, the Yes I Do hitmaker said that her fans deserve good music and that, striving for perfection has caused a delay in the album.

She hinted that she plans on dropping the long-awaited album later in 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh