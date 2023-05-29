Ghanian musician Gyakie was wowed by an enthusiastic fan she invited to share the stage with her whilst she was performing

The video on her TikTok page showed the young man energetically walking up to the stage

Gyakie was so impressed by his talent and how he passionately sang her hit song

Ghanaian songbird Jackline Acheampong, also known as Gyakie, was pleasantly surprised when a fan showed his talent on stage.

The RnB singer invited an excited fan to join her on stage. But she wasn't prepared for what he did.

Gyakie was so impressed that she gave him a tight hug from behind.

Gyakie's "Forever" is her first hit song and the most popular one. During her performance, she noticed a young guy excitedly trying to get her attention. She invited him on stage and was shocked by what she heard.

Watch the video below:

Gyakie is the daughter of Ernest "Owoahene" Nana Acheampong, a member of the famous Lumba brothers, who popularized burger highlife in Ghana.

She was born and raised in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Gyakie released her first single, "Love is Pretty" in February 2019 and then went on to release, "Never Like This," shortly after.

Peeps react to the enthused fan who blew Gyakie's mind by singing her song word for word

Many admired the young man's courage and passion for Gyakie.

Edd Bracha wrote:

Dear Gyakie are u aware ur music is on the list of Ethiopian Airlines music section full ep, I really enjoy it back to back, hope they pay for it.

Mhx Klein added:

By force hug? Gyakie baby don’t come home wae!!

Jahrule Kwabena Sark commented:

Gyakie the way you are looking at him de33 am jealous mpo but Charlie Gyakie your talent de33 much love dearie

Gyakie reveals there is more unity between male artistes, says female artistes don't get along

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Gyakie's sentiments on the state of the entertainment industry.

The singer revealed this in an interview on The Afrobeat Podcast on YouTube. She said she wished the industry had more female musicians.

Gyakie added that her female colleagues seemed to struggle in the space compared to their male counterparts.

She attributed this to the issue of disunity among female artistes.

