Singer and songwriter Bisa Kdei has released a new song Yenkodi, which is fast trending online because of its message

The song talks about the current situation of Ghanaians, and Nana Romeo thinks Bisa did the song on purpose to criticise NPP

Speaking on air, the Accra FM presenter suggested that the singer must have been paid by John Mahama or Cheddar to do the song

Media personality Nana Romeo suspects Highlife musician Bisa Kdei of releasing his latest track to shade the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Bisa Kdei has recently dropped a track titled Yenkodi, which has quickly garnered significant attention on social media.

In the song, Bisa touched on issues related to Ghanaians' living conditions. He even borrowed President Nana Akufo-Addo's famous 2016 campaign expression, "yete sika so," as part of his lyrics.

Coming barely two months before Ghana goes to the polls to elect Akufo-Addo's successor, Yenkodi has triggered a conversation that it is politically motivated.

Listen to the song below:

Romeo believes Bisa's song is against NPP

Reacting on the son his show on Accra FM, Nana Romeo agreed with the talk of Bisa's song being political.

He even suggested that the opposition NDC and its flagbearer, John Mahama, or New Force Movement flagbearer Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, might be behind the track as a critique of the current state of the economy.

According to him, Yenkodi is a song Bisa Kdei might have been paid to produce.

"Based on what I have heard from multiple sources I believe this is purely a political song," he said.

Watch the video below:

Bisa Kdei, who has been transparent about his nonalignment with any political party, has not made any statement about it.

Bisa Kdei denounces Becca rift rumours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Bisa Kdei had denounced rumours that he and Becca's relationship had become frosty.

In an interview, the singer and songwriter indicated that he was very cool with the songstress but was only not around her because of life changes.

Bisa and Becca were very close and worked on some hit songs together, leading to rumours of a love relationship in the past.

