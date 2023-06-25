Ghanaian music mogul Desmond Kwesi Blackmore spoke about the lawyer with deep fondness

The CEO of Black Avenue mentioned how Cynthia Quarcoo was more than a legal counsel. He said she was more like family to him

Mama C, as D-Black fondly called her to YEN.com.gh, acted as his life advisor as he built one of Ghana's biggest music empires

Ghanaian musician Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in showbiz as D-Black, had the pleasure of being represented by the late Cynthia Quarcoo.

According to his narration, MsQuarcoo was a motherly figure while giving sound legal advice.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, B-Black mentions how she won his first-ever court case and kept him out of trouble for the rest of her years.

A collage of D-Black and Cynthia Quarcoo Image credit: @dblackgh @cynthiaquarcoo

Source: Instagram

D-Black was not the only artiste who benefited from the kind heart of one of Ghana's prominent financial and legal advisors.

The late Cynthia Quarcoo, Esq clientele included Reggie Rockstone, Samini, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

At the end of the interview, D-Black commiserated with her family and children.

"She won my first and only court case ever in 2011. I thank God for her life. It's been almost two decades of knowing Cynthia and fifteen years as my legal counsel. I'm saddened deeply, and may her family and close friends find comfort."

These are the top 5 Ghanaian musicians who the late Cynthia Quarcoo represented

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the late Ghanaian lawyer's contribution to the creative industry and Ghana.

As a client and friend, Sarkodie broke the news about Cynthia Quarcoo's death on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. This announcement sent a ripple of sadness across the industry.

As the founder and managing director of CQ Legal, she acted as co-counsel for the Ministry of Finance on the $3 billion Government of Ghana (GOG) Sovereign Bond in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Cynthia Quarcoo also set up legal services for creatives, including a two-year pro-bono stint for the Musicians Union of Ghana.

Sarkodie pens an emotional message to his later lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Sarkodie's eulogy for the late Cynthia Quarcoo, Esq.

The Ghanaian rapper poured out his emotions on his Facebook timeline as he remembered fond memories with his close friend and lawyer.

Sarkodie also mentioned that She would have been the first to tease him about his recent spat with Yvonne Nelson over a 10-year illicit affair.

