An old photo of Ghanaian singer Gyakie has emerged on social media as it sparked massive conversations online

According to sources, the adorable moment was captured when she was 6 years old

Many people talked about her following in the footsteps of her dad Nana Acheampong even at a very young age, while others said she looked the same

An old photo of Ghanaian songbird Gyakie has emerged on social media as people shared their views on it.

Gyakie's old photo emerges online

According to sources, the photo was captured when Gyakie was 6 years old.

In the photo, the talented singer was spotted wearing jeans bottoms with a black top.

The adorable moment was captured in a studio setting as she had headphones over her head as she stood in front of a microphone.

Young Gyakie kept a cute smile with her mouth closed and her eyes looking straight at the camera when the photo was taken.

Below is an old picture of Gyakie when she was a little girl.

Ghanaians react to Gyakie's old photo of when she was 6

Many people talked about her being the daughter of the legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Nana Acheampong and following in his steps.

Others in the comment section analysed the photo as they were of the view that she still looked the same in the photo.

Others also noticed the egg crates being used as an echo-reducing system for the studio.

lifer_05_ said:

If I get money ern, me then gyakie

desiree.acheampong stated:

You are a true daughter of your dad

richardatu6 commented:

This is the reason u re soo gud

aninfreddy said:

Egg crates, best echo reducing

b.ella._.l.una stated:

Ooooooo I like that jeans dress... Looks adorbs...

fidi_bby said:

No changes

funny_videos_ghana remarked:

Never give up chale. Ego be your turn soon

real_kofi_perfect stated:

GhKwaku #boss# where did you get this picture and are you sure she is the one

coco_brown_model said:

Dreams indeed comes true...❤️❤️believe and achieve ❤️

Gyakie flaunts cleavage in black velvet short dress

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Gyakie flaunted her curves and cleavage in a mini-dress she wore to the SoundCity Awards 2023.

She dazzled in a short black velvet dress that showed off her well-defined oily legs. The bust area through her midsection was covered in a brown tulle fabric that synched with her skin tone.

