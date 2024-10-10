Perez Musik, in an interview, opened up about his past and some of the bad habits he engaged in during his youthful years

The gospel musician shared that he decided to turn his life around and find God after an ex-girlfriend broke his heart

Perez Musik said that his ex-girlfriend cheated on him with an old friend who is now his colleague in the music industry

Ghanaian gospel singer Perez Musik has opened up about his early struggles and journey to becoming a born-again Christian.

Gospel singer Perez Musik recounts how a painful heartbreak led him to find God. Photo source: @perezmusik233

Source: Instagram

Perez Musik recounts his turning point

In a recent interview with media personality Andy Dosty, the gospel musician shared that he led a wayward lifestyle for about ten to eleven years. According to him, he used to live on the streets and engage in bad habits when he was in Senior High School.

He said:

"At Club Indigo, I remember that was the first time I touched a cigarette. I remember very well because I know where we were standing. It was in Secondary School. It went on for like ten, eleven years. I was on the streets."

Perez Musik, who recently released his Mini Mafee song, noted that he decided to turn his life around and embrace God after he suffered a painful experience at the hands of a former partner.

The Hewale Lala hitmaker said that he was left brokenhearted after his girlfriend at the time, cheated on him with a close friend, who is now his colleague in the Ghanaian music industry.

He said:

"It started with a heartbreak. At that point, it was very painful. I have never told the story before but I will say it without mentioning names. Somebody in the industry was hitting on my girlfriend back then. I brought the person to my office and my girlfriend came to visit me there. He took my girlfriend's number when I turned my back on them and they were talking."

Perez Musik added that he initially had no idea that his partner and his friend were having an affair until he found her number and picture on the person's phone during an outing.

He said that the experience made him shed some tears and stopped him from making many friends.

Watch the video below:

Lady Prempeh explains why she didn't perform

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lady Prempeh explained why she did not perform at her colleague Esther Smith's concert at the Perez Dome.

The gospel singer shared that she was present throughout the concert but was not called to perform because of communication issues.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh