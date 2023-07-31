Stonebwoy's son, L Janam Joachim Satekla, sang the dancehall musician's hit song Forget in a heartwarming video

Janam was spotted with his mother, Dr Louisa Satekla, who joined him in singing the song

Ghanaians admired the energy he used to sing the song verbatim, while others wondered how he learnt the lyrics to the song

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's son, L Janam Joachim Satekla, sang his father's hit song Forget word for word in an adorable video.

The song is one of the musician's recently released fifth studio album, 5th Dimension.

Stonebwoy's 4-year-old son Janam and his wife Dr Louisa Satekla sing Forget. Image Credit: @janam.ljr @hitz1039fm

Stonebwoy's son Janam sings Forget in adorable video

The 4-year-old was seated on a kitchen counter while his mother, Dr Louisa Satekla, sat before him on a chair.

Dr Satekla recorded the memorable moment on her smartphone and shared it on Janam's Instagram page, @janam.ljr.

Janam sang the song with so much energy and enthusiasm that many people on social media wondered whether he recorded the song with his dad.

His mother later joined him in singing the song, melting the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy's son Janam singing his hit song Forget verbatim.

Ghanaians react to a video of Stonebwoy's son Janam singing Forget

Many people admired the energy Janam sang with. They also called his elder sister, Catherine-Jidula, to join the challenge.

empressneizer said:

I don’t know whether@stonebwoy records the songs with his children or not cos the way these children used to sing his songs in their perfect way is very marvellous ❤️

eddieciici stated:

When the song is cooked in ur home

c_h_a_m_p_i_o_n_dc said:

So who taught him how to sing his father’s song

arabaaggrey stated:

E for Energy!! Jaja

chilling_obaapa said:

Show them baby ✌

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory remarked:

Please your performance is 100/100. It giving. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

myzzsallysa said:

It's left with @jidulaxii version

sweet_expinoza stated:

The energy alone

ahma_burniton said:

100% ❤️❤️Like fada like son

