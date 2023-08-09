Stonebwoy, while performing at a show in Boston, invited a lady to perform his song Into The Future

The pretty lady who wore a tight bodycon outfit stepped on the stage to perform the song, wiggling her backside at Stonebwoy while singing and got him confused

A video of the funny moment was shared by blogger Ronnie on Instagram and sparked reactions from fans who joked that Stonebwoy's wife Louisa was watching

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy during his recent performance in Boston, invited a young woman from the audience to join him onstage and perform his hit song Into The Future.

The incident, which left the audience amused and entertained, was captured in a video that quickly went viral.

Stonebwoy dancing with pretty lady Photo Source: ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a fitting bodycon outfit, the young lady confidently stepped onto the stage as the crowd cheered her on. As the music of Into The Future played, she began singing along while playfully swaying her hips and wiggling her backside in Stonebwoy's direction. The unexpected and light-hearted interaction seemed to catch the musician off guard, as he stirred at the lady while she danced.

Blogger Ronnie shared the video clip on Instagram, causing a wave of laughter and reactions from fans who could not help but find the situation amusing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many took to the comments section to playfully speculate whether Stonebwoy's wife, Louisa, might be watching and her reaction to the light-hearted stage moment.

Stonebwoy gave the lady a tight hug and joked that the pretty woman wanted to scam him.

Stonebwoy sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

honourable_kangni commented:

Stonebwoy almost risked it all

awabeta reacted:

Another Anita … go and ask Davido

desneakertherapist_ said:

Wetin Musah no go see for gate

Stonebwoy and family bag deal

In another story, accomplished musician Stonebwoy with his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, along with their two children, were booked for their first family influencer deal.

The celebrity family is one of Ghana's most adored homes, as the media always carefully documents news about their activities.

Ghanadour Cosmetics celebrated its 26th year in Ghana this year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh