A talented little boy has gone viral after a video of him recording a song titled Me Banku in the studio surfaced on the internet

He stood on a structure that helped him reach the microphone so as to record his song smoothly

Many people have taken to social media to share how the song made them laugh hard

A little boy went viral after he took to the studio to record a hit song he wrote in his book.

Talented boy records Me Banku hit song. Image Credit: @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

Talented little boy recorded a new song in the studio

A little boy took to the studio to record a song about his favourite Ghanaian delicacy, banku.

He stood on a structure that helped him reach the microphone. He looked into his book as he sang the song while a producer recorded it.

He repeated the words 'Me banku' which means 'My banku' when translated from Twi to English.

While recording, the producer got fed up and cut the recording process short. He took the headphones from him and told him to go and get some.

Below is a hilarious video of a little boy who wrote a song out of banku and recorded it in a studio.

Ghanaians react to the viral video

Many Ghanaians who watched the video spoke about the little boy's love for the Ghanaian delicacy, banku.

Others also said the song was hilarious and asked why he did not complete it by mentioning the other foods eaten with banku, such as shito, and fish.

capotv__ said:

This is why Nana Addo is not taking us serious

rannycliff remarked:

It’s Okay.. get down and go and eat your Banku

rossyroyal__ said:

Love from Nigeria

valensbolemon said:

Dis guy dey hear tins for his studio!

mingle.two said:

This song for go Grammies y3 de b3 gye Grammy

je_suis_qwesipromise said:

He simply meant he’s hungry so the man should give him banku

h.speedoo asked:

I stilll no no why he no Dey add shito

1officialfigi said:

Was waiting for her to add tilapia

leobritton_ stated:

On the low, his sounds are good

simply_koffi said:

Please give him shito for me

king_david8885 said:

Pls add okro for inside

Sheena Gakpe dances to a gospel song

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe shared a video of her dancing to a gospel song while flaunting her thick curves.

She danced to a viral song, Alone, by Nigerian artiste Neeja, while throwing her hands in the air and jumping.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh