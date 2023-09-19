Five beautiful ladies of Holy Child Senior High School in a TikTok video happily danced to Run Town's Mad Over You as they celebrated completing high school

The young ladies who successfully completed the WASSCE examination recently showed off their dance moves

In the comment section of the video, many folks praised the dance moves of the young ladies and admired their beauty

Five young ladies from Holy Child Senior High School have taken social media by storm with their infectious dance moves.

The graduates, who recently completed their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), shared a TikTok video of themselves dancing to Run Town's hit song, Mad Over You.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed the exuberance of the talented and beautiful young women as they marked the end of their high school journey. Their smiles and dance moves radiated the happiness and relief that come with completing a significant academic milestone.

In the comment section of the video, an outpouring of positivity and admiration flooded in from viewers. Many praised the young Holy Child students not only for their impressive dance skills but also for their beauty, grace, and the unity they displayed as friends.

Holy Child girls win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

userAgyeiwaahertty said:

leave there get hey fo3 de3 saaa enjoy your day my new Hopsa 23 in the town

sheinshopwithdamyda commented:

If it was geyhey by now you people would be standing in front during assembly

KayOG wrote:

and there’s always that one short queen in every choreography

khobby_derrick said:

The lecturers are waiting for you, mafia them go mafia you err

Liliairhnecommented:

Ain’t y’all beautiful my baby hopsans

