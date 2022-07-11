Young rapper Cojo Rae, known in private life as Raymond Agyapong, is gradually establishing himself as one of Ghana's most promising rappers.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The youngster's popularity was displayed recently as he stormed the St Louis Senior High School campus in Kumasi. Appearing for a performance, Cojo Rae was given a hero's welcome.

Cojo Rae, who is walking in the footsteps of Yaw Tog as the next rap sensation to come out of Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS), lived up to the hype. He put up a splendid perfomance.

Cojo Rae got St Louis going gaga with his performance Photo source: Jah Bless Kwaku Kristo

Source: Facebook

Cojo Rae's performance

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cojo Rae is dressed sharply and held the microphone in the midst of an excited crowd which cheered him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young rapper delivered an energetic performance of his recently released single Don't Need Your Love to the excitement of those around.

Watch the video of Cojo Rae's performance below:

Who is Cojo Rae?

As already indicated, Cojo Rae is known in real life as Raymond Agyapong. Interestingly, the talented rapper is only 17 years old. He is still in secondary school at OWASS where he is a final-year science student.

Even before he makes his big break, Cojo Rae has signed for Wayne Chavis Entertainment, the same record label which propelled Black Sherif's Second Sermon before they parted ways.

Yaw Tog Advises Upcoming Musicians To Be Spiritually Strong

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog recently issued a word of advice to young and aspiring musicians in the Ghana music industry.

He advised them to hold onto their religious faith as well as avoid fake friends if they want to continue to pursue music.

Many fans have sided with his advice, while others claim his absence from the music scene is due to his unsettled dispute with the Asakaa boys.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh