A Ghanaian lady and a man said to be Chinese celebrated and sealed their love with four wedding ceremonies

The duo tied the knot in traditional, white, Chinese, and civil weddings in the presence of loved ones

The heartwarming video of the ceremonies, posted to Instagram, drew mixed comments from online users

A Ghanaian lady and a man said to be Chinese have moved the hearts of many online users after visuals from their multiple weddings surfaced.

The four ceremonies included traditional, white, Chinese, and civil weddings to seal their forever. The pair climaxed their marriage with a thanksgiving ceremony.

Ghanaian-Chinese couple marries in 4 weddings.

The couple donned different stunning outfits for all occasions in the clip with photo slides spotted by YEN.com.gh.

At the time of this publication, the video highlighting the heartwarming moments of the ceremonies had been viewed by people more than 9,000 times.

Watch the video below:

People share diverse opinions about the video of the Ghanaian-Chinese couple

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Sylviaconelly posted:

Ngl they'll make cute babies .

Ama_kwabeah commented:

I didn't know a lot of people are bitter in this world. Y'all leave my sister alone. She's happily married and living her best life. If she wants another wedding, she will have it; we will even do a Kwahu wedding if we want to.

Asamoah_ken reacted:

The background song has been abused too much, especially when someone shares their before and after leaving Ghana pictures/ videos . You guys must Give Nacee some royalties

Cherrysafire said:

Many people in the comments are mad because they are pushing 50 and still haven't found their first boyfriend, let alone married four times. My friend go and drink water and sleep. 4 weddings, this woman has hit the jackpot.

Alexa.africatour posted:

Very interesting mixture congratulations, guyslove is love.

Akft233 said:

I'm happy for y'all, but this must've cost a ton!

Kimbrooklynsfinest reacted:

Love is beautiful.

Amii.chou said:

Congratulations.

Sarahhoteng posted:

Efya Lanjing. Wow, congratulations.

Celetia_being mentioned:

Happy for them

Engie.la said:

Now that's a lot of weddings for just two people. Congrats to them though.

E0xchaos posted:

Aw sweet.

Bineyrey1 said:

Beautiful.

Maya_selfiegalore commented:

Love is just crazy; you never know who will steal your heart. Congratulations to them❤️❤️.

