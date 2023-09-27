Stonebwoy announced to his fans and music lovers that the official music video for Manodzi, which features Angélique Kidjo, will be released soon

He dropped stunning behind-the-scenes pictures on his social media pages

Many people were excited when they saw the post

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has shared beautiful behind-the-scenes pictures from the video shoot of Manodzi, which features Beninese-French singer and songwriter Angélique Kidjo.

The song is one of the 17 songs off his 5th Dimension album, released on April 28, 2023.

Angélique Kidjo and Stonebwoy on the set of Manodzi. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Angélique Kidjo and Stonebwoy shoot Manodzi music video

Captioning the post, the Into The Future hitmaker noted that the music video for the song would be released soon as he posted stunning pictures of himself and Angélique Kidjo.

He also encouraged his fans and all music lovers to stream the audio version of the song on all streaming platforms. He wrote:

“Manodzi” w @angeliquekidjo music video is on the way - stream the song via the link in my bio to get an early look at some of it #fifthdimension

Dr Louisa Satekla, Stonebwoy's wife, was overjoyed when she saw the post; she took to the comment section to write:

Yesss! Can’t wait for the world to see this

Lovely pictures from the behind-the-scenes video shoot for Manodzi by Stonebwoy, featuring Angélique Kidjo.

Ghanaians show excitement in the comments

Many people were excited in the comment section of the post as Stonebwoy announced that he had been working on the music video for Manodzi, which features Angélique Kidjo.

kobby.kyei said:

Finally

chichi.yakubu said:

Another banger

3phya_kookie said:

If there’s anyone, who does it better,it’s you this woman is the real deal

berlamundi said:

Can’t wait

dina_bhim_ba20 said:

Wow, finally my favourite song video is coming out, bless up mi King ❤️❤️

icemanr2 said:

The one and only Dancehall king in Ghana and the whole Africa!! Bless up

bryne_45 said:

Can’t wait for this legendary Masterpiece

Source: YEN.com.gh