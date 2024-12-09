Rapper Medikal wrote an open letter to President-elect John Dramani Mahama after he won the 2024 general elections

In the letter, the rapper opened up about his ordeal under the Akufo-Addo-led administration and how he was arrested and locked up at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison

Many people in the comment section spoke about the 2021 incident when he was arrested for brandishing a firearm

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Rapper Medikal has expressed his disappointment in the administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after former President John Dramani Mahama emerged victorious in the 2024 general elections.

Medikal shares ordeal under Akufo-Addo's Government as John Dramani Mahama wins. Image Credit: @nakufoaddo, @amgmedikal and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Medikal shares ordeal under Akufo-Addo

Medikal took to his X account to recount some of his ordeals under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He claimed that he was arrested for no tangible reason and was locked up in the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison.

"NPP arrested me for no tangible reason, NPP put me in cells, locked me up in jail (Ankaful Maximum Security Prison), all in the name of power. My lawyers tried to communicate with superiors and all they got in response was ‘it’s an order from above’."

In Medikal's open letter, he pleaded with the president-elect John Dramani Mahama reiterating that he did not just trust him, he believed in him.

"Let it be known to the incoming president, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama that I do not trust him but rather believe in him. Let this new change be exhibited drastically! If not for anything, he should foresee the generation of Sharaf, ‘a good friend of mine', (His Son) and the betterment of the youth in Ghana and beyond. Thank you 🙏🏾."

Reactions to Medikal's message to Mahama

Many people spoke about Medikal joining the likes of rapper Criss Waddle, who have aired their grievances about the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Others also wondered which situation Medikal was speaking of in his plea to Mahama. Some speculated that if he was talking about the October 2021 incident where he was arrested for brandishing a firearm, then he deserved to be arrested.

X users noted that brandishing a firearm on social media was against the law, as they even cited a recent incident where some Kumasi residents were arrested for wielding toy guns in public.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@Quophieparadise said:

"Everybody get ein issue oo😂."

@Megamusicgh said:

"Why are u now saying it🤦🏽……be man enough next time."

@OfficialBigkay said:

"Mahama has promised to investigate major criminal cases involving NPP leaders from the past eight years. It’s good to see celebrities like you speaking up, but the rest are cowards. Justice must be served."

@qwami_ said:

"You brandished a firearm, you felt it was a flex? Perhaps you had no knowledge it's an offense punishable by law. Ankaful misses you ♥."

@aboakese3jnr said:

"Didn’t you brandish a firearm?? Was that not why you were arrested?? And also the process of acquisition of that firearm arm too or??"

@Wise_1Born said:

"Honestly we shouldn't think all is well. You guys should reduce the expectations because it will make you disappointed. Mahama just has 4yrs and he can only do 30 to 40 percent of what he promised. He is human like us and he does not know how bad it is till he gets into office."

Criss Waddle goes off on Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that musician and business mogul Criss Waddle has analysed President Nana Akufo-Addo's 8-year tenure, which ends as president-elect and former president John Dramani Mahama takes over.

The real estate mogul recalled the Fix the Country Movement and how citizens' pleas were ignored.

Meanwhile, Vice President and NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat to John Mahama on December 8, 2024.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh